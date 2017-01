ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — People in Albany are sleeping outdoors to raise awareness for homeless veterans.

The “Freeze Out” started Saturday night and continues until 8 a.m. Sunday morning. Members of the Sheehy Palmer VFW and of the Fort Orange American Legion Post are asking for cold weather gear and clothing to give to homeless veterans.

A pancake breakfast will be held at the VFW at 8 a.m. Sunday morning costing $10.