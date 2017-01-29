Department of Environmental Conservation takes applications for baby pheasants

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The state Department of Environmental Conservation is taking applications from people interested in raising and releasing pheasants.

The program is funded through the State Conservation Fund, which is supported by license fees paid by hunters, trappers, and anglers.

The pheasant chick program began in the early 1900s, when pheasant eggs and chicks were distributed to farmers and rural youth.

Today, day-old chicks are available for free to people who can provide a brooding facility, a covered outdoor rearing pen, and an adequate release site. Daily care is necessary. Applicants receive the chicks in April, May or June.

For more information, visit the DEC’s webpage, or to download an application, view it here.

In 2016, DEC distributed more than 34,000 pheasant chicks.