Center for Disability Services holds 57th annual telethon

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For more than 60 years, the Center for Disability Services has been helping meet the unique physical, mental and emotional needs of those living with disabilities.

You’d be hard-pressed to find another organization in upstate New York offering the range of services of services they provide such as center health care, Camp Spectacular, wellness programs, and much more.

Their 57th annual telethon will be held on Sunday at the Radisson Hotel on Wolf Road to benefit the Center for Disability Services Foundation from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 12 p.m., New York Yankees’ starting pitcher Luis Severino and New York Giants’ running back Paul Perkins will be available for meet and greets, and autographs.

Autographs will cost $25 per athlete. Photos, baseballs and a limited number of commemorative NFL footballs will be available for sale as well.

At 5 p.m., the winner of season eight of “The Voice” and New York native, Sawyer Fredricks, will perform in support of the center.

However, CFDS needs your help too, so call 518-459-7070 to make a pledge to benefit the center, or text “518 gives” to 41444 to donate. Donations can also be done online at cfdsny.org.

The telethon will air on FOX23 and can be watched live right here on News10.com for the full seven hours.

For more information about the telethon and other talented acts performing, visit their page.