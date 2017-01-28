Toll Gate Ice Cream giving away free scoops to loyal customers for helping sick owner

SLINGERLANDS, NY (NEWS10) – A local restaurant is thanking its loyal customers for coming through for their sick owner.

Toll Gate Ice Cream served up free scoops at their Slingerlands shop Saturday after they were forced to close suddenly earlier this month.

Their owner Rob Zautner is in Saint Peter’s Hospital following emergency surgery for an intestinal mass.

A GoFundMe page was launched to help pay for medical bills.

“We’re just amazed at how much this community has come together and given back to us for all our years of service to them,” said Mary Smart.

Zautner’s family says he remains in critical condition. They say their focus now is to get him back to health and back to work.