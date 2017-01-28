Surging Siena women’s basketball wins sixth straight game

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ — Junior guard Kollyns Scarbrough erupted for a career-high 34 points to lead red-hot Siena Women’s Basketball past Monmouth 91-86 in a double-overtime thriller at the OceanFirst Bank Center. The surging Saints have won six straight for the second January in row, to match the program’s longest winning streak in 14 years.

Scarbrough’s 34-point effort tied four others for the most points scored by a Siena (9-12, 8-4) player in 34 years since Mary Gaudreau ’83 tallied 36 points at LIU Brooklyn on Feb. 19, 1983. Sophomore guard Jackie Benitez, who ironically also scored 34 points in a win over Monmouth (10-10, 5-6) just 16 days ago, added 28 points for the Saints which tied their longest winning streak since prevailing in 10 straight from Feb. 8 – Mar. 8, 2003.

Kayla Shaw led four in double figures with 24 points on the strength of seven threes, which was just one off of a program record. The Hawks, who are ranked eighth nationally in three-point field goals per game, set a new school record by draining 15 treys.

Monmouth drilled five threes in the first quarter to open by as much as a 12-point lead early en route to setting their program record 15 treys made. The Saints battled back, shooting 57% (8-14) in the second quarter. Scarbrough beat the halftime buzzer to rally the Saints within a point at 40-39 at the half. From there on out the game would be tightly contested.

The Saints held Monmouth scoreless the 7:17 of the fourth quarter after going on a 7-0 run to take a 68-66 lead as the regulation clock ran down. Siena held the Hawks to just 11% (2-18) in the final quarter. Monmouth tied it up 68-68 with 15.8 seconds remaining in regular and neither team would make be able to get their shots to fall in the final seconds as the Saints would head to overtime for the first time since they faced UAlbany.