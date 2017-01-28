Runner inspired by Forrest Gump runs across the U.S.

LAS VEGAS, N.V. (KLAS) — A marathon runner from Liverpool, England is running across the U.S. retracing the route the character Forrest Gump made.He’s already run the equivalent of 85 marathons, and he’s not done yet.

Rob Pope, 38, began running across the country last fall starting in Alabama and headed to the California coast. He did it, which was more than 2,000 miles.

You can see, he had so much fun and now, he’s making the return trip.

“I just thought well, I always wanted to run across America so why not do something really special,” Pope said.

Special like running the very same route made famous in the film Forrest Gump. He’s documenting his travels at Going the Distance, along with Facebook and Instagram, averaging about 32 miles a day.

He is hoping for an epic finish.

“Maybe we’ll finish in the desert sometime in 2018 with like 100 people or so behind,” Pope said.

Pope is raising money for two charities: The World Wildlife Fund and Peace Direct. You can donate or follow his journey on his Instagram.