RPI men’s hockey wins 2-1 at Clarkson

POTSDAM, N.Y. – Senior captain Riley Bourbonnais scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to lift the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team to a 2-1 victory over Clarkson University on Saturday night at Cheel Arena.

The Golden Knights, who lost to Union, 6-2 on Friday, are winless in their last four games (0-3-1) and fall below the .500 mark at 11-12-4 overall. The Knights are in seventh place in the ECAC Hockey standings at 6-7-2 in league play. Clarkson hosts St. Lawrence next Saturday to close out a three-game home stand.

RPI (5-22-1, 3-12), scored late in the first and early in the third to gain just their second road win of the season. The Engineers held a 13-12 shot advantage through 40 minutes, but Clarkson forced the play in the third period, outshooting the visitors 14-4 in the final frame.

Clarkson continued its recent success on the power play to take a 1-0 lead. Senior Jordan Boucher tallied with 12 seconds remaining on the Knights’ second man-advantage opportunity of the period, at 11:34, lifting in a cross crease pass from freshman Nico Sturm. Freshman Devin Brosseau also assisted on Boucher’s 10th goal of the season. For the Knights that was their 10th power-play marker in the past seven games.

With 1:48 remaining in the opening frame, RPI tied the score on a goal by senior Jake Wood from the bottom of the right circle.

After a scoreless second period, the Engineers came through with the deciding goal when Bourbonnais gathered in a puck that bounced over a Clarkson defenseman’s stick and fired in a shot from along the boards for a power-play tally at 9:40.

The Knights pulled freshman goaltender Jake Kielly for the extra attacker with 1:18 to play, but could not come up with the equalizer.

Kielly finished with 15 saves. Sophomore Chase Perry posted 25 stops for RPI.

Clarkson was 1-of-3 on the power play, while the Engineers were 1-4 with the man-advantage.