Police looking for missing teen in Greenfield, Mass.

GREENFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Police in Greenfield, Massachusetts are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen.

Darrein Bleau was last seen Thursday running from Our House around 5:50 p.m.

He was last known to be wearing medium colored gray sweatpants, a light gray sweatshirt, black socks, and baby blue Jordan sandals.

Police say he may also have a black windbreaker jacket and a blue pair of sneakers.

Anyone that may have seen him or have any information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call their local police department or Greenfield Police at 413-773-5411.