IKEA recalls thousands of beach chairs due to fingertip amputation hazards

(NEWS10) – IKEA is recalling over 33,000 IKEA MYSINGSÖ beach chairs since the chairs can collapse, posing fall and fingertip amputation hazards.
IKEA says they have received 13 reports worldwide of incidents. Six of the incidents resulted in fingertip amputations. At least one fingertip amputation injury has been reported in the U.S.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the chairs are foldable with a wooden base and an attached polyester fabric seat. They were sold at IKEA stores nationwide and online from February 2013 through December 2016 for about $25.
The recall involves the following chairs:
|Seat Fabric Color & Pattern
|Article Number
|Light Red/Blue Striped
|902.280.08
|Red/Blue Striped
|302.580.79
|Solid White
|502.851.66
|Solid Red
|802.873.95
|Solid Green
|002.931.40
|Grey/White Chevron
|303.120.24
|Light Blue/White Chevron
|503.120.23
|Light Red/White Chevron
|003.120.25
The article numbers are on labels on the wooden frame and sewn into the fabric.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to any IKEA store for a free replacement or full refund.
For more information, visit CPSC.