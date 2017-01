PITTSFIELD, NY (NEWS10) – A beloved member of the Pittsfield community was laid to rest Saturday.

A funeral was held for Lawrence Guay, also known as “Larry the Weatherman”.

Services were held at the First United Methodist Church on Fenn Street.

Larry was very close with the Pittsfield Police Department who honored him with the title of “Honorary Police Officer Guay”.

He passed away earlier this week after losing a long battle with Leukemia.