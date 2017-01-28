Baby born at 22-weeks-old defies odds after being born prematurely

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) — A baby born at 22-weeks-old was only given a ten percent chance of living.

His mother was heartbroken, but kept faith he would somehow make it.

Imagine the joy she felt when she brought him home with none of the conditions that doctors expected he might have.

“It’s just your body, I mean, it’s the ultimate betrayal,” said Morgan Creshaw.

18 weeks into her first pregnancy, doctors told Crenshaw the news: The little baby boy she had already named, most likely wouldn’t survive.

“You have to remain hopeful and you have to pray, and that’s what I did,” Crenshaw explained.

Only four weeks later, far too soon, and far too small, little Sebastian Marcellus was born, but the odds were still stacked so high against him.

“They thought once he made it that he would be on oxygen for a long time after his due date,” Crenshaw said. “We’d come home on oxygen, on a feeding tube, may have been blind, may have been deaf.”

The little boy who was supposed to be tangled in tubes and struggling with a host of disabilities, came home with none of those things.

Hello to a miracle born at just over 22 weeks.

He was released from the hospital, fittingly enough, on what was supposed to be his birthday.

“It’s awesome, it really is, it’s awesome,” Crenshaw said. “I think he’s destined for great things. He really is. He has a purpose, he’s strong.”

Crenshaw hopes her son’s story of survival will inspire other parents of preemies. Never underestimate the might of even the smallest spirits.