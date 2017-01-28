Arkansas Wal-Mart celebrates customer’s 104th birthday with party

BRYANT, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas woman recently turned 104-years-old and her favorite shopping destination wanted to go all out to make her birthday a truly happy one.

At 104-years-old, Geneva Kendrick isn’t letting age slow her down.

“When she comes in the store she pushes her own buggy, she loads her stuff up on the conveyer belt,” said Wal-Mart associate Kris Hudson.

She’s a regular at the Wal-Mart in Bryant, Arkansas, and over the years, the employees in the store have become like family.

“Everyone is so friendly and nice and I enjoy talking to them,” Kendrick said.

So as her 104th birthday approached, Wal-Mart associates wanted to celebrate their favorite customer with a surprise birthday party. There was not a dry eye in the room as she walked in.

“It couldn’t be better,” Kendrick said. “It’s the most wonderful one I’ve ever attended.”

The party, in the store’s break room, had a cake, balloons and gifts, making Ms. Geneva Kendrick feel as loved as she’s made them feel every time she visits the store.

“Extra, extra special,” Kendrick said. “I can’t explain how special it really was and is.”

“Mrs. Geneva is someone very special to us, we figured it was the least we could do for her,” Hudson said.

As far as her secret to long and healthy life:

“I just worked hard all my life and I just didn’t get old,” Kendrick explained. “The past was behind me and I looked to the future. I still do.”

Counting her blessings, befriending everyone she meets and making memories, she’s celebrated 104 birthdays in her lifetime and she says this party was the best one yet.