Annual Winter Fest features wide variety of free, fun winter activities

GRAFTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Enjoy the 32nd annual Winter Fest at Grafton Lakes State Park on Saturday.

If you’ve haven’t been before, there’s a lot to look forward to.

It’s is a free festival where attendees get to have fun in the snow. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, a polar plunge, children’s games, both indoors and outdoors, live animal presenters including birds of prey and reptiles, and other events going on throughout the day up until 2 p.m.

The event starts at 10 a.m. with the Fat Bike Ride on the trails. You must bring your own bike. The polar plunge happens at 1 p.m.

Bring your family out for some fun, and remember that snow or no snow, it’s a go.