Two co-chairs named to NY Heroin Task Force

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Senator John Flanagan has appointed two co-chairs to the Senate’s bipartisan Joint Task Force on Heroin and Opioid addiction.

Senators Chris Jacobs from Buffalo and Fred Akshar from outside Binghamton will help lead the continued study of community concerns about the drugs.

The Task Force will hold forums, meet with experts, and evaluate what further measures are needed to reduce drug abuse in the state.

Last year’s report included 25 different recommendations such as removing medical insurance barriers, providing prescribers with more education, and increasing the number of beds available in treatment programs.

The CDC says 2,754 New Yorkers died of a drug overdose in 2015, a majority due to heroin and opioids. The reports helped the state Senate pass 27 bills to address the epidemic.

Senator Jim Tedisco is among several who have joined the Task Force as members.

The Task Force held nine forums across the state last year, led in part by Senator George Amedore.