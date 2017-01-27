Troy could lose money with Devils headed to Binghamton

Related Coverage Source: Albany Devils relocating to Binghamton

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of dollars in revenue could be lost by the city of Troy when the Albany Devils move to Binghamton.

The Albany Devils frequently practiced at the Knickerbacker Ice Arena in Troy. The city council president said their move to Binghamton could mean a loss of revenue for the city.

“I like the Devils here because they’re very nice, and I can always watch them perform before I get on the ice,” figure skater Gabrielle Hunter said.

But that has come to an end.

In 2016, $26,000 was collected from the team using the rink. In 2015, it was $18,000, and over $9,000 in 2014.

John Salka, the mayor’s spokesman, told NEWS10 ABC recreation is a small portion of the city’s budget, and he’s confident a replacement team will be found. Meanwhile, Troy City Council President Carmella Mantello is worried.

“Any loss of revenue at this point is going to be a hit, and already the mayor has proposed to close our pools, so we’re looking for money to salvage,” she said.

If a team is not found by the summer, Mantello said there will be a $25,000 hole in next year’s budget, and expenses will have to be cut.

“Obviously, we have huge financial issues,” she said.

A vote will be made Sunday on the Devils officially being moved. As for Troy, the topic is on the agenda for the committee meeting on February 9.