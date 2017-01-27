See if you’re eligible for a bigger tax refund

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance is reminding taxpayers to check to see if they qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

The credit could mean thousands of dollars of reduced tax for many low-income workers.

EITCs are refundable federal, New York State, and New York City credits for working taxpayers. For 2016, the Department of Taxation says the maximum total of federal, state, and New York City EITCs is $8,463 (for a family with three kids).

For more information:

Contact a New York State Tax Department representative at (518)-457-5181.

