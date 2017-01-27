Results released of lead testing in NY schools’ drinking water

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State testing for lead in school drinking water has been completed in the Capital Region.

The New York State Department of Health said it has an aggressive, first in the nation tap water testing program for lead. As of Friday night, the majority of all public schools outside of New York City have been tested, including in the Capital Region.

While the results show mostly good news, there was also some bad news.

Last fall, several schools in the Capital Region had positive tests for lead in the water above the state’s safe limit of 15 parts per billion. The water taps were taken out of service, and new lead free devices were installed.

The state said that of the schools currently tested, 86 percent show that lead in the water is in the safe range. But 14 percent show a variety of lead levels above the 15 ppb safe limit.

Those schools now have to make repairs to get the lead out of the water, and the state is helping pay the cost.

Lead gets into the water system mostly through old pipes in older buildings around the state. It harms the developing brains and nervous systems of children under the age of 6. It can also affect their growth, behavior and learning.

Check the lead findings in your child’s school