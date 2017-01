WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump continues to maintain that torture works, but he says he’s giving his defense secretary power to “override” his views.

Trump says during his first press conference as president that Defense Secretary James Mattis doesn’t believe torture, or a technique called waterboarding that stimulates drowning, is an effective tool for obtaining information.

Trump says, “I don’t necessarily agree,” but he says Mattis “will override, because I’m giving him that power.”