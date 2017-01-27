Police: Albany woman uses baby as shield to prevent being detained for burglary

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An Albany woman wanted on multiple warrants was arrested for burglary and endangering the welfare of a child for an incident at Crossgates Mall Friday afternoon.

Guilderland police responded to Crossgates Mall around 2:10 p.m. Friday for a reported fight between a male and female. Upon investigation, police learned the female, identified as 22-year-old Ajanice Spooner, was in Lord & Taylor stealing property.

Police said Spooner held her 10-month-old son in front of her to prevent Lord & Taylor loss prevention from handcuffing her. She then pushed and punched a loss prevention representative, which caused minor injuries.

Spooner walked to Forever 21 where an unidentified group of females started to fight with loss prevention members. Spooner then gave her child to an unknown female and fled the mall before police arrived, police said.

Child Protective Services was contacted, and Spooner turned herself in a few hours later. According to Guilderland police, Spooner has been indefinitely banned from Crossgates Mall since 2011.

After turning herself in to police, Spooner was also arrested on an active bench warrant from the Town of Guilderland. She is also wanted on a bench warrant from NYSP Wilton for petit larceny.

CPS is also investigating the incident, and the child was given to his grandfather.

Spooner was arraigned and sent to Albany County Jail on $5,000. She is scheduled to reappear in court on February 2.

For the incident in Crossgates on Friday, Spooner was charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, Petit Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Assault in the Third Degree.

The charges against her on the warrants include Burglary in the Third Degree, Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree, and two counts of Petit Larceny.