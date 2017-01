ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Reinaldo Maldonado was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of two counts of cocaine possession in December.

The Albany County DA’s Office says Albany Police found more than five ounces of cocaine hidden in his bedroom after a search a warrant was executed at his North Pearl Street home last February.

He faces up to 10 years in prison. He’ll also have to serve five years of post-release supervision.