Man charged with DWI after crashing car in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man has been arrested on a felony DWI charge after getting into a crash in Clifton Park.

Police responded to the crash on Grooms Road around 4:45 a.m.

Police say 33-year-old Matthew Petitjean was the driver of the car, a female passenger was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

She’s expected to be okay.

Police say Petitjean failed multiple field sobriety tests and his blood alcohol content was at 0.13 percent.

He was charged with a felony because of a prior DWI conviction.