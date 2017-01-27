Lawmakers debate if new tablets save money

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Assembly already has tablets inside the chamber to read bills that were originally printed on paper but now they were just issued new tablets.

The Surface Pros cost $141,000 for members of the Assembly.

“$958 a piece, which is actually quite reasonable when you look at it.”

Assemblyman John McDonald says this brings lawmaking into the 21st century.

“They are full born and bred computers. They have all different software programs necessary for the job.”

Not everyone agrees.

“It’s $140,000 that could be spent on school kids to buy them tablets or laptops.”

Assemblyman Steve McLaughlin says he was never asked if he wanted or even needed the tablet.

“Why not go to each legislator and say do you have a tablet, do you want a tablet?”

Taxpayers also have questions too.

“Why? Why do they need a thousand dollar tablet? What would they use it for?” Brendan Digiovanni, Albany resident, said.

McDonald says it will make committee meetings easier and cut back on paper use.

“Usually you go into a committee meeting and it’s a big long table stacks of paper all over the place duplicates, that goes away now. It does sound like a lot of money but at the same token we were spending easily $200,000 to $300,000 a year on paper.”

McLaughlin says that paper was already being saved from the tablets that were put in the Assembly chambers to look up bills.

Now he’s asking what the new ones will be used for.

“What’s going to happen with these tablets that aren’t only for legislative business. I just think it’s fraught with problems.”

McDonald says it will keep personal and business use of devices separated and let lawmakers work on the go.

“We used to use our own personal devices to look things up. Now instead of having extra computers in your office you have a computer that you can take with you.”