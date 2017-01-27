Glens Falls Hospital upgrading Snuggery after huge donation in memory of former nurse

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some big renovations are underway at the Glens Falls Hospital upgrading their family-centered birthing unit, also known as a snuggery.

The funding for the snuggery upgrades comes from one of the largest philanthropic gifts the hospital has ever received.

The gift will benefit the capital campaign for The Snuggery, which is currently undergoing a $5 million renovation.

The renovation will include a complete remodeling of all 22 patient rooms, a relocation and expansion of the Special Care Nursery, the creation of a new family and friends waiting room, and a renovation of the elevator lobby area, and other improvements throughout the unit.

The donation was made by a former Glens Falls resident in memory of his mother, who once served as a nurse at the hospital.