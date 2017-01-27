Fire crews quickly knock down fire on Washington Ave in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews battled flames at 453 Washington Avenue in Albany Friday morning.

The bulk of the fire was concentrated in the first-floor restaurant The Lucky Tortilla.

Fire Chief David Newton says the fire was a quick knock down.

A passerby saw flames inside and called it in. Firefighters arrived on scene within 90 seconds and had the fire knocked down within five minutes

The Chief says everyone, including pets, was out by the time fire crews arrived on scene.

Crews brought in a CDTA bus to keep everyone warm after they were forced out the building. The bus driver says there were ten people forced out, many of them college kids with cats and dogs. They have now been allowed back in the building.

 

 

