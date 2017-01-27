Children with heart problems give hand-knit hats to hospital nurseries

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A group of local kids proved their heart problems haven’t made their big hearts any smaller, by presenting handmade hats to local hospital nurseries on Friday.

Five-year-old Ryan Galvin and three-year-old Preston Stewart, along with the co-owner of the Spinning room in Altamont who had knitted small red hats in honor of her grandson Luke, handed out the hats to the American Heart Association.

Galvin and Stewart who were born with congenital heart defects helped to hand out the little red hats, hand made by volunteers.

One in 100 children are born with a congenital heart defect.

The handmade hats were presented to nurseries at area hospitals to raise awareness about heart disease.