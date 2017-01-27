‘Can you hear me now?’ Answering this scam could leave you a victim

Related Coverage Phone scam warning: Just answering may leave you a victim

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Better Business Bureau is warning a new phone call that’s making it rounds here in the Capital Region.

Answering a phone call might be all it takes to become a victim of the latest scam.

“We’ve received over a dozen just in the past few hours,” Melanie McGovern, of the Better Business Bureau of Upstate NY, said.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a phone scam where callers, live or automated, ask you this simple question.

“Can you hear me?”

If you answer yes, the scammers record your voice, and try to use it against you down the road.

“They could use the yes, as consent to buy a product or a service and then months down the line, weeks down the line, they could come back and demand payment saying you consented to this service.”

It’s already made its way around the Capital Region.

Dozens of people posting online they got this call.

One woman says it was an automated message, telling her she was on a recorded line than those five magic words.

Many people write, they won’t pick up if they don’t know the number but even a 518 area code could be this new scam.

“These people could be in another country, they could be next door. They spoof caller ID. So if you think the call is coming from your local area, there’s a chance that it’s not.”

If you do say yes, the Better Business Bureau says your information shouldn’t be compromised as long as you don’t give out personal information.

You can also file a complaint with the attorney general’s office.