Brooklyn cat found in Queensbury after stowing away on 230 mile journey

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After taking the journey of a lifetime earlier this week, Gumbo the Brooklyn cat still has all nine of his lives thanks to a Warren County animal control officer.

Warren County animal control officer Jim Fitzgerald, with the Warren County SPCA, responded Thursday to a cat stuck in the engine of a minivan at the Great Escape Lodge and Indoor Water Park in Queensbury.

The family, their minivan, and Gumbo had all just arrived in Queensbury for a vacation, traveling all the way from Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn.

Fitzgerald believes Gumbo jumped into the van engine in Brooklyn and then took the nearly 230-mile ride from Manhattan Beach to Queensbury.

After taking Gumbo home for the night and posting about the stowaway incident on Facebook, Fitzgerald and the SPCA were able to locate Gumbo’s family, who, sure enough, lives in Brooklyn.

Gumbo’s family is expected to drive up from Brooklyn to the Warren County SPCA Friday afternoon where they will be reunited with their wayward feline friend.