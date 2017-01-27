1/27 Pet Connection: Mina

Web staff Published:
mina

Mina is a 5-6 year old DSH spayed female. She came to us back in October as a stray. She is litter box trained and seems to prefer older children as she doesn’t like a lot of commotion. She is super sweet and loves to be petted.

Since she was a stray we do not know how she would do with other animals. She doesn’t seem to mind other cats walking by her cage her at the shelter. She would love a place where she can take naps in the sun and snuggle on the couch.

You’ve got to admit…that face is amazing and look at those beautiful Gold Eyes ! Right !!!???!!
Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113

