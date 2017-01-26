Source: Albany Devils relocating to Binghamton

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A source familiar with the relocation plans tells NEWS10 ABC the Albany Devils will be relocating to Binghamton.

A source close to the relocation plans says the official announcement was set to come fairly soon and that the Albany franchise has been part of the discussion for months since Binghamton announced its end with the Ottawa Senators agreement.

Captain Rod Pelley tells me at this point the team is staying focused on preparing for heir games against Rochester on Friday and on Saturday. He says they’ll miss their fans here in Albany but are prepared to keep playing hard through the rest of the season.

“You see fans that have been loyal since day one and it’s a tough part of it,” Pelley said. And you don’t really have much to say because we’re not really the ones that are making the decisions. So you maybe wish them the best.”

NEWS10 ABC has reached out to the Times Union Center for comment.