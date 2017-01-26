Services announced for ‘Larry the Weatherman’

By Published:
Larry Guay visited the NEWS10 ABC studio on January 10 and delivered the weather alongside Steve Caporizzo. (Love for LARRY Facebook)
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Services have been announced for a beloved Pittsfield community member who lost his long battle with leukemia.

NEWS10 ABC had the pleasure of welcoming Lawrence Guay, also known as “Larry the Weatherman” to our studios.

Guay was also very close with the Pittsfield Police Department and was given the title of “Honorary Police Officer Guay.” He passed away on Jan. 24, surrounded by his family. Calling hours will be held at the Dwyer Funeral Home in Pittsfield from 4 to 7 p.m.

Instead of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in his memory.

Funeral services and burial for Guay will be on Saturday.

