Ribbon cutting held for new Community Resource Federal Credit Union location

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Community members and leaders are celebrating a major development project in Rensselaer.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut at the newly opened Community Resource Federal Credit Union. It’s located at the corner of Routes 4 and 43.

It’s the first location in Schenectady and until January of last year, the credit union could only serve people living in Albany County.

However, a new charter was approved allowing it to grow into Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties.

