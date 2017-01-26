Report: US is now a ‘flawed democracy’

Web Staff Published:
american-flag

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The United States is no longer being considered as a “full democracy”, according to a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

According to the report, the downgrade to a “flawed democracy” was not due to now President Donald Trump, but the factors that led him to the White House.

“A continued erosion of trust in government and elected officials, which the index measures using data from global surveys,” the report said.

The report factors 60 indicators across five categories including electoral process and pluralism, the functioning of government, political participation, democratic political culture and civil liberties.

A similar issue is also affecting governments in Europe.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s