Report: NY didn’t make enough changes to get people to stop using tobacco products

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York received an “A” for “smoke-free air” as one of 28 states that have passed comprehensive smoke-free laws, but that’s nearly the only bright spot.

The American Lung Association’s State of Tobacco Control Report that last year New York didn’t make enough changes to get people to stop using tobacco products.

Here is the NY state report card:

Funding for state tobacco prevention programs – Grade F

Strength of smoke-free workplace laws – Grade A You can’t smoke inside, near doors or under coverings

Level of state tobacco taxes – Grade B NY smokers pay up to $14 for a pack of cigarettes, of that $1.60 is the tax. That’s much higher compared to 17 to 25 cents tax in other states.

Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco – Grade D In 2015, the state received an F grade.



The minimum age of sale of tobacco products to people 21 or older– Grade D This is a new grade added to the report this year.



In the report, the federal government received a “B” in terms of mass media campaigns to prevent smoking, so the message is getting out there.

