Police: UAlbany student reports man touching her leg while she slept

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – UAlbany Police are investigating an incident where a female student reported waking up to find a man touching her leg while she slept.

The victim says the incident happened at around 3 a.m. inside her room on Alumn9i Quad.

When she work up, she says she yelled and the man fled.

The man had been sitting on the floor by her bed and was reportedly wearing dark clothing.

University Police have bumped up their patrols in response to this threat.

The victim says she does not know who the man is.

Anyone with information should call the police.