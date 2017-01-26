Police: Two arrested for weapons, drugs after investigation

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people from Troy are facing weapons and drug charges after a month-long investigation.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department got a warrant to search the home of Jacqueline DelValle and Todd Watkins after suspicions that they might be involved in illegal drug trade.

They found several guns at the Jefferson Street home, as well as a small amount of marijuana and cash. Both face three charges for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of marijuana.

Police say both were arraigned and remanded to county jail, but released on bail later that evening.