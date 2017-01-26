Police: Sex offender found in possession of child porn

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a sex offender they say had child pornography on his phone.

Police say after executing a search warrant they found several images of children under the age of 16 on 35-year-old David Butler Jr.’s phone.

He was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Butler was arraigned and was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.