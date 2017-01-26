New push to pass Kirby and Quigley’s law

By Published: Updated:
kirby and quigly

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lawmakers and animal advocates are making a push to pass Kirby and Quigley’s law.

The bill has overwhelming support in the Senate.

Each year it gets hung up in the Assembly codes committee

The bills sponsor Senator Jim Tedisco is teaming up with Senator George Amedore and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara to remind lawmakers why they should pass the bill

Kirby and Quigley’s law was named for two Montgomery county dogs that were shot and killed during a burglary last February.

It would increase penalties when a pet is harmed during a commission of another felony.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s