New push to pass Kirby and Quigley’s law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lawmakers and animal advocates are making a push to pass Kirby and Quigley’s law.

The bill has overwhelming support in the Senate.

Each year it gets hung up in the Assembly codes committee

The bills sponsor Senator Jim Tedisco is teaming up with Senator George Amedore and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara to remind lawmakers why they should pass the bill

Kirby and Quigley’s law was named for two Montgomery county dogs that were shot and killed during a burglary last February.

It would increase penalties when a pet is harmed during a commission of another felony.