Muslim refugees facing uncertain future

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – President Donald Trump is planning to enact some of the toughest measures on Muslim refugees from the Middle East.

He is expected to sign an executive order sometime this week.

A draft order obtained by ABC News outlines that Pres. Trump intends to stop accepting Syrian refugees.

The plan outlined in the draft order indicates once the 120-day suspension of refugee ends, the U.S. will prioritize admissions of refugees who are fleeing religious persecution, provided the religion of the individual is a minority religion in their country.

“Sometimes a family arrives expecting that their sister or parents will arrive soon right behind them. People have a lot of questions,” Stacie Blake said.

Blake is with the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants resettles refugees with the help of the U.S. Department of State.

This includes the 100 refugees in Rutland, Vermont, who are no longer on their way to the U.s.

“What we know is the U.S. Refugee Program has had bipartisan support from every president since its inception.”

Some Syrian refugees have been resettled and are living in Albany since last fall.

NEWS10 ABC sat down with some and asked what their message is to the new administration.

“We are peaceful people. We came here to live the life we missed.”

“I’m a human being and when I was in Syria was human. I left Syria because I’m seeking help. I want to live the life and enjoy life in a peaceful way.”

The President’s actions will now impact their families who are still in the Middle East in the middle of a civil war.