Man hurt when dumbbell crashed through windshield has died

The Associated Press Published:
Generic cop lights

OLDMANS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – A man who suffered serious injuries when a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through the windshield of his SUV earlier this month has died.

State police said Wednesday that 75-year-old Jack DeCarlo died from the injuries he suffered in the Jan. 9 incident. Additional details were not released.

Authorities say the Hamilton Township man was driving south on the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township when the dumbbell hit the SUV’s windshield. The vehicle then veered off the road.

DeCarlo suffered serious injuries but was conscious when he was flown to a hospital. His wife, who was in the car with him, suffered minor injuries.

State police are still trying to determine where the dumbbell came from and if it was intentionally thrown at the SUV.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s