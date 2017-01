ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The man accused of stealing the identity of fallen State Trooper Timothy Pratt, Steven Calderon, briefly faced a judge on Thursday.

Officials say Calderon used a fake ID to buy a washing machine on the same day as the trooper’s funeral.

Trooper Pratt was struck by a car in October responding to an accident in Wilton.

Calderon will be back in court on March 23.