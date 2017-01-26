Keeping your kids safe, warm with car seat ponchos

CROPSEYVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a mistake any parent can easily make in the winter: Putting your child in a car seat bundled up in their winter coat, and it could be deadly.

Experts say kids like little McKenna shouldn’t be strapped into their car seats while they’re wearing bulky coats so one local mom came up with a creative solution.

A crash test shows the danger of strapping your kid in their car seat with a winter coat on. The straps might appear snug, but with that bulky coat, they’re actually loose.

That’s why Erica Costello crafts her very own car seat ponchos to keep her five kids safe and cozy. The poncho allows her to buckle the kids in tight, and easily pull the soft material over the straps. They were such a success with her kids, Costello has started her own business, taking online orders but as a stay-at-home mom, it’s a tough balancing act.

“I love it when moms send me pictures of their kids wearing my outfits, you know just the happiest smiles, just makes me really, really, want continue to do this no matter how stressed out I am,” Costello said.

Most major retailers sell something like this. Costello’s cost from $30 to $40 and can be completely personalized. If you’re interested, visit her website here.