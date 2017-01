WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – Heinz started a petition to make the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

The company has penned the day “SMUNDAY” and has even created a video campaign promoting the idea.

“We can all agree that going to work the Monday after the “Big Game” on Sunday is awful,” Heinz said.

If the petition gets more than 100,000 signatures, it will be sent to Congress.

Click here to add your name to the Change.org petition.