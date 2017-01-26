Coalition planning to sue over oil trains

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thursday night, a local group is planning to sue an oil company over controversial oil trains in Albany.

It’s a coalition of political and environmental groups led by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy. They claim “Global Companies” is violating the clean air act by operating crude oil trains in Albany’s South End.

The coalition claims in a Notice of Intent to Sue that Global is illegally operating the crude-by-rail terminal without a valid permit.

The DEC is planning to install a $500,000 air monitoring system by March to help people who are now suffering health complications from the oil fumes. There is no comment from Global.