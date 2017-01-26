Albany police searching for suspect after gas station robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a robbery at a gas station.

Officers responded to a report of a robbery Wednesday morning around 11:15 a.m. for Lukoil on New Scotland Avenue.

Police say an employee told them that an unknown male entered the store, displayed what looked like a handgun, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’5”. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and had his face covered.

Police are still investigating the incident but ask that anyone with information to call police at 518-462-8039.

