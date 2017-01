HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two companies in the middle of the ongoing PFOA water crisis in Hoosick Falls are coming close to a settlement with the village.

Public comment on the proposed agreement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell is still being accepted.

The special council is planning to move forward with the discussion with the two companies.

The village says changes to the agreement will be sent to people living there.

Read the settlement FAQs.