Arlo is a 1 year old neutered Pitbull Mix. He is a very energetic boy who loves to be around people. Due to his high energy we are recommending a home without young kids until he gets out of his puppy stage. He is good with kids but we are concerned that he would accidentally knock a small child over.

He loves tennis balls and is very treat motivated. He is very smart and eager to please. Arlo prefers to be the only 4 legged critter in the house.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113