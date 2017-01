SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local school is celebrating a big milestone on Wednesday.

The Wildwood School held its 50th-anniversary kickoff.

The school has a program designed for students on the autism spectrum.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was one of the speakers at Wednesday’s event.

His own son Michael goes to the school.

The event featured cake as well as music and several performances by local musicians and students singing songs.