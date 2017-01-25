Student-run pharmacy opens in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a big day for the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and for a local under-served community.

The college cut the ribbon on its second student-run pharmacy in the Capital Region located on Warren Street in Albany’s south side.

The 570 square foot facility features a full-time licensed pharmacist who will supervise students as they complete their pharmaceutical programs. They will offer expanded services such as medication therapy management and cholesterol and blood pressure screenings.

Participating students say the hands-on experience will be invaluable.

“We have the clinical background but now it’s more patient based we’re going to talk more okay now we have a physical patient in front of us, how are we going to impact their lives in a positive way through our medicine,” Alexis Baker said.

City officials say the pharmacy is a welcome addition to a community with numerous healthcare needs and no previous neighborhood health resources.