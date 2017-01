RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) – President Donald Trump’s executive order to reduce the number of Syrian refugees is affecting the refugee program in Rutland.

Currently, two refugee families are living in Rutland, and the city was expecting to receive more. But a member of the Board of Aldermen told NEWS10 ABC they will actually see half the number expected.

Given the severe reduction, he said it is not financially possible to continue the program.