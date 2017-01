SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albertsons announced it is no longer trying to purchase Price Chopper.

According to Food World Food Trade News, financial sources think Price Chopper poses a moderate level risk to buyers. They say that’s because Price Chopper’s Market 32 isn’t performing as well as first projected.

The owners of the Schenectady-based grocery store chain had said from the beginning that any reports of a sale to Albertson’s were rumors.